Pegasus Airlines to launch Istanbul flights to three Uzbek cities in December

BAKU, Azerbaijan, October 29. Turkish low-cost carrier Pegasus Airlines plans to launch regular flights from Istanbul to Bukhara, Andijan and Termez in Uzbekistan starting in December 2026, while negotiations are underway to add Karshi and Nukus to its route network.

According to Uzbekistan Airports, the agreement on the three routes was reached as part of efforts to expand cooperation between the airport operator and the Turkish airline.

The new services will operate from Istanbul Sabiha Gökçen International Airport and are expected to be introduced in stages.

The first flight to Bukhara is scheduled for December 14, 2026. Flights will operate three times a week, departing Istanbul on Mondays, Wednesdays and Saturdays, with return flights on Tuesdays, Thursdays and Sundays.

Pegasus Airlines plans to launch flights to Andijan on December 18, 2026, with two weekly services. Flights from Istanbul are scheduled for Mondays and Fridays, while return services from Andijan will operate on Tuesdays and Saturdays.

Flights to Termez are scheduled to begin on March 1, 2027, with three weekly services. Departures from Istanbul are planned for Mondays, Thursdays and Saturdays, with return flights on Tuesdays, Fridays and Sundays.

The airline plans to operate Airbus A320 and A321 family aircraft on all three routes.

The planned services are expected to expand direct air connections between regional cities in Uzbekistan and Türkiye. Passengers will also be able to connect through Istanbul Sabiha Gökçen Airport to destinations across Europe, the Middle East and other parts of Pegasus Airlines’ network.

For Andijan, the launch would mark the introduction of its first regular air service to Istanbul. If agreements are reached, Karshi and Nukus would also gain regular connections to the Turkish city for the first time. Bukhara and Termez already receive flights from Istanbul, and the entry of another carrier would expand travel options on those routes.

Pegasus Airlines is a Turkish low-cost carrier established in 1990 that adopted the low-cost airline model in 2005. Based at Istanbul Sabiha Gökçen International Airport, the airline operates a fleet of Airbus and Boeing aircraft and serves destinations across Europe, the Middle East and other international markets.