Azerbaijan's nine-month state budget spending rises 2.8% to $14.91B

BAKU, Azerbaijan, October 29. Azerbaijan’s state budget expenditures for the period from January through September 2026 totaled 25.34 billion manat ($14.91 billion), an increase of 680 million manat ($400.06 million), or 2.8%, compared to the same period last year.

According to the Ministry of Finance of Azerbaijan, funding for key government obligations, including the payment of salaries, benefits, and pensions; the restoration and reconstruction of territories liberated from occupation; the implementation of government programs and targeted initiatives; public debt servicing; and other necessary expenditures, was provided in full and in a timely manner.

“1.44 billion manat ($850 million), or 5.7% of state budget expenditures, were allocated to public debt service,” the ministry said in a statement.

In addition, the report notes that 12.64 billion manat ($7.44 billion) were allocated to finance social expenditures, accounting for 49.9% of total state budget expenditures.

“Compared to the period from January to September 2025, this figure increased by 1.64 billion manat ($960 million), or 14.9%,,” the ministry reported.

Social expenditures include costs for wages, the purchase of food, the payment of pensions and social benefits, the procurement of medicines, bandages, and medical supplies, as well as expenditures on mandatory health insurance.