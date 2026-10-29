Azerbaijan's CBA nears completion of financial sector strategy for 2027–2030

BAKU, Azerbaijan, October 29. The Central Bank of Azerbaijan (CBA) is nearing completion of its financial sector development strategy for 2027–2030, governor of the Central Bank of Azerbaijan (CBA) Taleh Kazimov said, Trend's correspondent reports from the event.

He made the remarks at a press conference on Thursday following a meeting on the parameters of the interest rate corridor.

“The development of the financial sector strategy for 2027–2030 is almost complete. We will present it to you in the coming period and report annually on its implementation,” Kazimov said.

He also provided an update on the implementation of the current financial sector development strategy for 2022–2026.

“We have implemented approximately 85% of the targets and initiatives we set. I believe this is a good result, but as a team, we want that figure to be higher,” the CBA governor noted.

According to him, a comprehensive report on the strategy’s implementation in 2026 will be presented in the first quarter of next year.

“We will report to you in the first quarter of next year on how the strategy was implemented in 2026, where we encountered difficulties and where we achieved success. Over the past three to four years, our approach to communication has changed completely. We will share both our successes and our failures with you,” Kazimov added.