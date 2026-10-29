Pakistan, Turkmenistan discuss transit trade deal and transport corridors

BAKU, Azerbaijan, October 29. Pakistan and Turkmenistan have discussed the implementation of their transit trade agreement and the development of transport corridors to strengthen regional connectivity and bilateral trade.

This was reflected in a press release published by the National Assembly of Pakistan following a meeting between Sanjay Perwani, head of Pakistan's Parliamentary Friendship Group with Turkmenistan, and Turkmenistan's Ambassador to Pakistan Atadjan Movlamov at the Parliament House in Islamabad.

In the course of the meeting, the discussions focused on expanding bilateral trade and economic cooperation, with particular attention to finalizing and operationalizing the Pakistan-Turkmenistan Transit Trade Agreement.

“The importance of finalising and operationalising the Pakistan–Turkmenistan Transit Trade Agreement was underscored, particularly in view of Turkmenistan’s landlocked status and the need for reliable transit routes,” the report noted.

The sides also stressed the role of regional transport corridors in improving connectivity and facilitating trade between the two countries.

Pakistan has been seeking to strengthen its role as a transit and maritime gateway for landlocked Central Asian countries, offering access to international markets through the ports of Karachi, Port Qasim and Gwadar on the Arabian Sea. In July 2026 during Pakistan president's visit to Kyrgyzstan, President Asif Ali Zardari and Kyrgyz President Sadyr Zhaparov stressed the importance of transport connectivity between Central and South Asia, the development of multimodal transport and the effective use of Pakistani seaports.

They also called for higher cargo volumes and more reliable transport and logistics routes. According to the joint statement issued after their talks, both sides reaffirmed their commitment to implementing existing agreements on transport, logistics and transit.

Islamabad has also promoted this approach in its relations with other Central Asian states. In September 2025, Pakistani officials discussed with a Kazakh delegation the development of multimodal corridors linking Central Asia with the Arabian Sea through road, rail and maritime routes. Pakistan has highlighted the potential of its seaports, logistics facilities and free trade zones to handle regional cargo. The talks with Kazakhstan focused on opportunities for cooperation in port operations and transport infrastructure.

For Turkmenistan, the proposed Pakistan-Turkmenistan Transit Trade Agreement could provide a framework for facilitating cargo movements and expanding access to regional trade routes. However, the practical benefits would depend on the agreement's implementation, transit arrangements and the reliability and competitiveness of the routes connecting the two countries.