Tajikistan, U.S. discuss C5+1 ministerial meeting and bilateral cooperation

Photo: Press Service of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Tajikistan

BAKU, Azerbaijan, October 29. Tajikistan and the U.S. have discussed the outcomes of the C5+1 ministerial meeting of foreign ministers from Central Asian countries and the U.S., as well as prospects for bilateral cooperation.

According to the Tajik Foreign Ministry, the issues were discussed on October 28 during a meeting between Tajikistan’s First Deputy Foreign Minister Farrukh Hamralizoda and U.S. Chargé d’Affaires ad interim to Tajikistan Carson Relitz Rocker.

The sides also reviewed the current state of Tajikistan-U.S. cooperation and other matters of mutual interest.

Tajikistan and the United States maintain diplomatic relations and cooperate on a range of issues, including regional security, economic development, trade and investment. Bilateral engagement includes regular political consultations and discussions on areas of mutual interest.

The C5+1 format, launched in 2015, brings together the five Central Asian countries — Tajikistan, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Turkmenistan and Uzbekistan — and the United States. It provides a platform for dialogue on regional security, economic cooperation, energy, transport, environmental challenges and other shared priorities.

The format has also served as a framework for strengthening economic ties between the United States and Central Asia. Its ministerial meetings provide an opportunity to review regional developments, discuss cooperation priorities and explore ways to expand engagement between Washington and the countries of the region.