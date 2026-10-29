Azerbaijan's social spending rises 14.9% to $7.44B in nine months

BAKU, Azerbaijan, October 29. As many as 12.64 billion manat ($7.44 billion) was allocated to financing social expenditures in Azerbaijan from January through September 2026, accounting for 49.9% of total state budget expenditures.

This was reflected in the Azerbaijani Ministry of Finance’s report.

Compared to the first 9 months of 2025, social expenditures increased by 1.64 billion manat ($967.99 million), or 14.9%.

Social expenditures include the payroll fund, the procurement of food products, the payment of scholarships and social benefits, the purchase of medicines, dressing supplies, and materials, as well as expenses related to mandatory health insurance.

In the first 9 months of this year, Azerbaijan's state budget expenditures amounted to nearly 25.35 billion manat ($14.9 billion), up 680 million manat ($400 million), or 2.8%, compared to the same period in 2025.

During the reporting period, full and timely financing was ensured for the payment of salaries, benefits, and pensions; the reconstruction and restoration of liberated territories; the implementation of state programs and targeted measures; the fulfillment of public debt obligations; and other essential expenditures.

According to the Ministry of Finance, from January through September 2026, 16.6 billion manat ($9.77 billion), or 65.6% of state budget expenditures, accounted for current expenditures. This is nearly 1.57 billion manat ($922 million), or 10.4%, more than in the same period of 2025.

A total of 7.28 billion manat ($4.29 billion), or 28.7% of the state budget expenditures, was allocated to capital expenditures. This figure is down 820.3 million manat ($482.5 million), or 10.1%, compared to the same period last year.

Expenditures on public debt servicing amounted to nearly 1.45 billion manat ($853 million), equivalent to 5.7% of total state budget expenditures.