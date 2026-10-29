Azerbaijan's CBA governor rules out new restrictions on Bank Melli Iran

BAKU, Azerbaijan, October 29. The Central Bank of Azerbaijan (CBA) has no plans to impose additional restrictions on the operations of Bank Melli Iran in the country, governor of the Central Bank of Azerbaijan (CBA) Taleh Kazimov said, Trend's correspondent reports from the event.

He made the remarks at a press conference on Thursday following a meeting on the parameters of the interest rate corridor.

According to him, Bank Melli Iran's market share in Azerbaijan is close to zero.

“The bank has been under sanctions for years but continues to operate in Azerbaijan, and we have no plans to introduce any new restrictions. It complies with the requirements of the Central Bank of Azerbaijan. At present, we are not considering any measures against the bank. It has been operating in the Azerbaijani market for a long time and understands the rules. In other words, we are not encountering any problems,” Kazimov said.