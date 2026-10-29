Pakistan proposes parliamentary friendship group with Turkmenistan

BAKU, Azerbaijan, October 29. Pakistan has proposed establishing a parliamentary friendship group in Turkmenistan's parliament to strengthen inter-parliamentary dialogue and expand bilateral cooperation.

This was reflected in a press release published by the National Assembly of Pakistan. The proposal was discussed at a meeting between Pakistan's Parliamentary Friendship Group with Turkmenistan, led by its convener Sanjay Perwani, and Turkmenistan's Ambassador to Pakistan Atadjan Movlamov at the Parliament House in Islamabad.

The meeting was attended by members of Pakistan's National Assembly, including Fateh Ullah Khan and Khawaja Izhar ul Hassan. The participants discussed ways to strengthen parliamentary relations and expand cooperation between the two countries.

According to the press release, Perwani highlighted the longstanding relations between Pakistan and Turkmenistan, recalling Pakistan's early recognition of Turkmenistan's independence and reaffirming support for the country's policy of permanent neutrality.

The sides also emphasized the importance of continued high-level engagement, parliamentary exchanges and cooperation on regional and international issues. The meeting concluded with a reaffirmation of their commitment to strengthening bilateral relations through parliamentary diplomacy, trade and economic cooperation, and closer people-to-people ties, the report noted.

Meanwhile, Pakistan and Turkmenistan established diplomatic relations on May 10, 1992, following Pakistan's early recognition of Turkmenistan's independence. Energy and regional connectivity remain key areas of bilateral cooperation, particularly the Turkmenistan-Afghanistan-Pakistan-India (TAPI) gas pipeline project.

The countries are also discussing electricity transmission and fiber-optic connectivity along the Turkmenistan-Afghanistan-Pakistan route. During a meeting in Ashgabat in December 2025, the leaders discussed energy cooperation and related infrastructure projects.