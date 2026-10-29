Azerbaijan's CBA hopes to secure approval for pawnshop regulation in 2027

BAKU, Azerbaijan, October 29. The Central Bank of Azerbaijan (CBA) hopes to secure approval next year for its initiative to regulate the pawnshop sector, governor of the Central Bank of Azerbaijan (CBA) Taleh Kazimov said, Trend's correspondent reports from the event.

He made the remarks at a press conference on Thursday following a meeting on the parameters of the interest rate corridor.

According to Kazimov, introducing regulation in the pawnshop sector does not mean imposing additional restrictions.

“We want to introduce regulation in the pawnshop sector. This does not mean that restrictions will be imposed. The regulation will focus primarily on consumer protection. I hope our initiative under this project will be approved next year,” he added.