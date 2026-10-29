OTS foreign ministers approve draft final documents for 13th summit

BAKU, Azerbaijan, October 29. Foreign ministers of the member states of the Organization of Turkic States (OTS) have approved draft final documents for the organization's 13th summit and adopted a number of documents aimed at developing and expanding cooperation among Turkic organizations, according to Kazakhstan's Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

Kazakhstan's Foreign Minister Mukhtar Tileuberdi took part in a meeting of the OTS Council of Foreign Ministers in Ankara ahead of the summit, which will be held under the motto "Turkic Century: Unity in Language, Thought and Deed."

During the meeting, the ministers exchanged views on the further development of cooperation within the organization and discussed current issues on the international and regional agenda.

In his remarks, Tileuberdi emphasized the importance of further strengthening unity and solidarity among Turkic states, deepening political dialogue, and expanding trade, economic and transport-logistics ties across the OTS region.

Special attention was given to the outcomes of the informal OTS summit held in Turkistan on May 15, 2026, under the theme "Artificial Intelligence and Digital Development."

Tileuberdi noted that the meeting had given fresh impetus to the organization's digital agenda and laid the groundwork for deeper cooperation in artificial intelligence, innovation and advanced technologies.

At the conclusion of the ministerial meeting, the participants adopted documents aimed at developing and expanding the work of Turkic organizations. They also reviewed and approved the draft final documents of the 13th OTS summit, which are to be considered in connection with the upcoming meeting of the organization's leaders.