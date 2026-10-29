Tajikistan, IOM discuss prospects for stronger cooperation

Photo: Press Service of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Tajikistan

BAKU, Azerbaijan, October 29. Tajikistan and the International Organization for Migration (IOM) have discussed the current state of cooperation and prospects for further strengthening their ties during a meeting on October 28 in Dushanbe.

According to the Tajik Foreign Ministry, the issues were discussed during a meeting between Tajikistan’s Deputy Foreign Minister Idibek Kalandar and IOM Chief of Mission in Tajikistan Victor Lutenco.

The sides exchanged views on further developing cooperation between Tajikistan and the organization.

The International Organization for Migration (IOM) is an intergovernmental organization established in 1951 that works on migration-related issues in cooperation with governments and other partners. It supports efforts to promote safe, orderly and regular migration and provides assistance to migrants and displaced people.

Tajikistan cooperates with IOM on migration management and related issues. The organization works with national authorities and other partners on areas connected with migration governance, migrant protection and support for people affected by migration.

IOM’s activities in Central Asia include cooperation with governments on migration policy, border management, labour mobility and assistance to vulnerable migrants. Its engagement with countries in the region also addresses challenges associated with migration and supports efforts to improve coordination among relevant institutions.