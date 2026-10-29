Azerbaijan sends $1.47 million worth of energy equipment to Ukraine

BAKU, Azerbaijan, October 29. Azerbaijan has sent another shipment of humanitarian aid to Ukraine, consisting of energy equipment worth more than $1.47 million.

According to Ukraine’s Ministry of Energy, the shipment includes nine power transformers, 186 kilometers of electrical cable and other critical equipment needed to restore the country’s energy system.

To date, 159 humanitarian shipments from Azerbaijan, weighing more than 2,432.4 tons in total, have been delivered through hubs operated by Ukraine’s Ministry of Energy.

Previous shipments included power transformers, transformer substations, generators, electrical cables and other equipment essential to the operation of energy infrastructure.

The latest aid shipment was arranged by Azerbaijan’s Ministry of Energy in accordance with an order issued by President Ilham Aliyev on September 21, 2026. Azerbaijan has previously sent humanitarian aid to Ukraine to support its electricity supply.