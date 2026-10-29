KazMunayGas plans to raise marketable gas output to 4.5 bcm by 2030

BAKU, Azerbaijan, October 29. Kazakhstan's national oil and gas company KazMunayGas (KMG) plans to increase its annual marketable gas production from 2.4 billion to 4.5 billion cubic meters by 2030, while raising annual liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) production from 1.3 million to about 1.5 million tonnes, according to the company.

KMG Deputy Chairman of the Management Board Asset Magauov outlined the company's key gas and petrochemical projects at the ENERGY TRENDS: Gas & Petrochemicals conference in Astana.

Magauov noted that in line with instructions from the President of Kazakhstan, KMG is working to increase gas production and expand its gas processing capacity. Priority projects include the second phase of development of the Rozhkovskoye field in the West Kazakhstan region, the Zapadnaya Prorva project in the Atyrau region, and the development of the Central Urikhtau field in the Aktobe region.

He said that KMG is applying a cluster-based approach to these projects, which involves processing gas at existing gas processing plants located near the fields. The approach is intended to accelerate project implementation, optimize costs and make use of existing production capacity.

Another strategic area for KMG is the development of the petrochemical industry. The company is continuing to build a petrochemical cluster focused on the deep processing of hydrocarbon feedstock and the production of higher-value-added products.

According to him, major projects are underway in the Atyrau region, including a polyethylene plant, a gas separation complex and main pipelines for transporting ethane and propane.

In September 2026, installation of an ethylene fractionation column more than 100 meters tall was completed at the site of the future polyethylene plant. The equipment was manufactured by Kazakhstan's AtyrauNefteMash.

As of October 2026, construction progress at the polyethylene plant had exceeded 41%, while the gas separation complex was 32% complete. Construction of the main pipelines had reached approximately 9%.

"Implementation of strategic projects in the gas industry and petrochemicals will help strengthen energy security, develop domestic industry and increase Kazakhstan's export potential," Magauov said.