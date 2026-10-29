Uzbekistan, South Korea expand cooperation in rare metals technology

BAKU, Azerbaijan, October 29. Uzbekistan’s Technological Metals Complex (TMK) and South Korean partners have agreed to expand cooperation in rare metals research, technology development and workforce training under an official development assistance (ODA) program at a meeting in Tashkent on Thursday.

According to TMK, the sixth meeting of the Joint Committee of the Korea–Uzbekistan Rare Metals Center reviewed progress under the program and identified priorities for the next phase of bilateral cooperation.

Under the ODA program, South Korea has supplied 21 types of advanced laboratory and pilot-scale equipment to the research center in Uzbekistan. During the meeting, participants reviewed plans for operating the equipment and a roadmap for developing production technologies jointly prepared by TMK and R&D Park.

Additionally, the parties agreed to organize a two-stage training program for 20 engineers to strengthen technical expertise in the rare metals sector.

Discussions covered additional educational initiatives, mentorship programs, knowledge transfer from South Korean experts and the establishment of a system for maintaining and servicing the supplied equipment.

Moreover, the meeting addressed opportunities to expand industrial cooperation across rare metals supply chains and improve information exchange through the Korea Trade-Investment Promotion Agency (KOTRA).

Participants discussed strengthening partnerships among TMK, R&D Park, Uzbek research institutions and South Korean organizations to support joint research, technology development and industrial applications.

The meeting builds on ongoing cooperation between Uzbekistan and South Korea in technological metals, research and industrial development. Details of additional investment commitments and specific commercial production targets were not disclosed.