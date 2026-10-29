Pakistan, Turkmenistan seek to expand business ties

BAKU, Azerbaijan, October 29. Pakistan and Turkmenistan have discussed expanding business-to-business contacts and facilitating trade delegations.

This was reflected in a press release published by the National Assembly of Pakistan following a meeting between the Pakistan-Turkmenistan Parliamentary Friendship Group head Sanjay Perwani and Turkmenistan's Ambassador to Pakistan Atadjan Movlamov at the Parliament House in Islamabad.

“Both sides recognised the importance of strengthening business-to-business contacts, facilitating trade delegations and exploring opportunities for mutually beneficial economic partnerships,” the press release stated.

The meeting also covered bilateral trade, regional connectivity and transport cooperation, including the finalization and operationalization of the Pakistan-Turkmenistan Transit Trade Agreement.

Earlier in September, Pakistan's Ambassador to Turkmenistan Faryal Leghari outlined several areas where the two countries could expand commercial cooperation, including textiles, pharmaceuticals, transport and energy.

In the textile sector, Leghari said Pakistani companies were interested in expanding trade in Turkmenistan's yarn, grey fabric, home textiles, ready-made garments and women's fabrics. She noted that Turkmenistan's cotton resources and textile production capacity could complement Pakistan's expertise in equipment, design, value-added manufacturing and exports. Pakistani textile companies have participated in exhibitions in Turkmenistan, while a delegation led by Nishat Group Chairman Mian Muhammad Mansha visited the Turkmenbashy and Ashgabat textile complexes in June 2026 to explore opportunities to increase trade and establish more direct commercial links.

Healthcare is another potential area of cooperation. Leghari has proposed expanding pharmaceutical trade, medical technology cooperation, specialist training and exchanges between medical institutions. Such cooperation could bring together Pakistan's pharmaceutical and healthcare expertise with Turkmenistan's efforts to develop domestic medicine production and healthcare infrastructure.

Transport links are also part of the bilateral agenda. In September, Leghari said both countries were ready to resume cargo and commercial flights in the near future, while emphasizing the potential of road and rail connections to facilitate trade and regional connectivity. She also highlighted the importance of moving from general agreements to practical steps that could strengthen commercial relations.