Uzbekistan, UAE's EtihadWE discuss cooperation on water and energy projects

Photo: the Ministry of Economy and Finance of Uzbekistan

BAKU, Azerbaijan, October 29. Uzbekistan and the United Arab Emirates’ Etihad Water and Electricity (EtihadWE) have discussed potential cooperation in drinking water supply, wastewater treatment and energy on October 28 in Tashkent.

According to the Uzbekistan's Ministry of Economy and Finance, the discussions took place between ministry representatives and Mohammed Saeed Al Shehhi, chief executive officer of EtihadWE.

The meeting focused on opportunities to expand cooperation in developing utility infrastructure, particularly drinking water supply systems, wastewater treatment facilities and the energy sector.

During the meeting, the parties reviewed Uzbekistan’s ongoing infrastructure modernization efforts and projects aimed at improving water supply and the quality of public utility services across the country’s regions.

EtihadWE representatives expressed interest in exploring projects that align with the company’s areas of expertise and assessing opportunities to participate in their implementation.

In addition, the discussions covered prospects for further engagement on infrastructure projects that could support improvements in utility services and contribute to the development of Uzbekistan’s water and energy sectors.

Following the meeting, the parties agreed to jointly examine promising projects and continue working toward mutually beneficial cooperation.

Etihad Water and Electricity is a UAE-based utility company responsible for providing water and electricity services across the northern emirates of the United Arab Emirates. Its operations include water production, electricity generation, transmission and distribution, as well as related utility infrastructure.