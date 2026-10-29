Kazakhstan set to create digital platform for agriculture in 2027

Photo: Official information source of the Prime Minister of the Republic of Kazakhstan

BAKU, Azerbaijan, October 29. Prime Minister Olzhas Bektenov instructed the Ministry of Agriculture and the Ministry of Artificial Intelligence and Digital Development to create the E-AIC platform (electronic Agro-Industrial Complex) and complete the development of a sectoral Data Lake in 2027, according to the Kazakh government.

At a government meeting, Bektenov emphasized the need to develop the agro-industrial complex to meet domestic needs and strengthen the country's export position.

"Another important strategic task is to build a strong agro-industrial sector in Kazakhstan focused on meeting domestic needs and strengthening the country's export position. A key condition for achieving this goal is access to long-term concessional financing needed to modernize production facilities and establish processing capacities," Bektenov said.

The Ministry of Agriculture, together with the Ministry of National Economy and the Baiterek holding, was tasked with ensuring the implementation of long-term lending programs for the agro-industrial complex, including programs for livestock farming, agricultural product storage and processing, as well as concessional leasing.

The meeting also highlighted the need to create favorable conditions for the accelerated implementation of investment projects and eliminate excessive administrative barriers.

At the meeting, Bektenov also emphasized the importance of rational water use, reducing water losses and expanding the use of water-saving technologies.

"Efforts to reduce water losses and expand the use of water-saving technologies must be intensified. Particular attention should be paid to compliance with water balances when planning sown areas," Bektenov said.

The government has tasked the relevant authorities with ensuring the full operation of the National Water Resources Information System with artificial intelligence capabilities by December 15.

The Ministry of National Economy, together with the Ministry of Water Resources and Irrigation, has been instructed to complete tariff reform in the drinking water consumption sector by January 2027, providing economic incentives for water conservation and the adoption of water-saving technologies.

The Ministry of Industry and Construction, together with the Ministry of Water Resources and Irrigation and regional akimats, has been tasked with developing mechanisms to save drinking water at facilities with high water consumption, including transitioning them to technical, circulating and reused water supply systems.