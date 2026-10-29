Iran's annual liquidity growth falls 0.7 percentage points - CBI

BAKU, Azerbaijan, October 29. Iran recorded a 0.7-percentage-point decline in annual liquidity growth in the seventh month of the Iranian calendar year (September 23 through October 22, 2026), as the Central Bank of Iran (CBI) continued its efforts to manage inflation expectations and liquidity, Governor of CBI Abdolnaser Hemmati said.

“Annual liquidity growth stood at 50.9% in the sixth month (August 23–September 22, 2026). Thus, it reached 50.2% in the seventh month,” he said.

Hemmati added that liquidity growth reached 24 percent over the seven-month period from March 21 to October 22, 2026, representing an increase of 2.7 percentage points.

He noted that the CBI is seeking to meet the needs of manufacturing enterprises as fully as possible by making bank lending more effective and expanding the use of financial support mechanisms.

The official said that financial imbalances at some banks had slowed part of the Central Bank’s efforts to manage liquidity. Reform programs for these banks are on the CBI’s agenda.

According to the Central Bank of Iran, liquidity growth in the country stood at 20.7 percent over the six-month period from March 21 to September 22, 2026.

Meanwhile, in Iran, the year is called the “true solar year.” The current year in Iran is 1405. The Iranian year begins on March 20 or 21. The first 6 months of the year have 31 days, the next 6 months have 30 days, and the last month has 29 days in 3-year cycles and 30 days in 4-year cycles. Thus, the months of the Iranian year begin on the 21st, 22nd, or 23rd of the Gregorian calendar.