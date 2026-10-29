Double standards in international law pose new challenges for states – Azerbaijani FM (PHOTO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, October 29. The application of double standards regarding the norms and principles of international law, combined with the difficulties international institutions face in preventing crises, creates new challenges for states, Azerbaijani Minister Jeyhun Bayramov said at a meeting of the Council of Foreign Ministers of the Organization of Turkic States (OTS) in Ankara, the capital of Türkiye, during his working visit on October 29.

This was reported by the Azerbaijani Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

In his address, Bayramov first extended his sincere congratulations to the fraternal people and state of Türkiye on the occasion of October 29 – Republic Day.

The minister noted that existing contradictions within the system of international relations, ongoing conflicts, the application of double standards regarding the norms and principles of international law, and the challenges international institutions encounter in preventing crises present new challenges for states.

He emphasized the importance of cooperation based on mutual trust, shared interests, and solidarity under these circumstances.

Efforts undertaken following the summit held in Gabala in 2025 during Azerbaijan’s chairmanship of the OTS, aimed at strengthening political solidarity, enhancing institutional effectiveness, expanding economic and transport ties, and elevating the international standing of the OTS, were highlighted. In this context, it was noted that numerous meetings and consultations were held at various levels in close cooperation with member and observer states, as well as the OTS Secretariat.

Key outcomes of the chairmanship highlighted include the strengthening of political dialogue and coordination among national institutions in the security sphere, the convening of a meeting of the secretaries of the Security Councils of the OTS member states in Baku, and the adoption of a Roadmap for 2027 that envisages joint production and technological cooperation within the defense industry. At the same time, the importance of expanding cooperation in the fields of trade, investment, transport, energy, finance, digital development, innovation, and new technologies was underscored.

During the speech, it was noted that humanitarian cooperation, the preservation of a shared historical and cultural heritage, and the strengthening of ties between the OTS member states’ peoples were among the key priorities during Azerbaijan’s chairmanship. In this context, the significance of the "Turkic World Week", dedicated to the 100th anniversary of the First Turkological Congress, the inaugural meeting in Shusha of the heads of state agencies responsible for religious affairs, and the 7th meeting of the Council of Heads of Muslim Religious Administrations of the OTS member states, held in Baku, was emphasized.

Bayramov characterized the four informal meetings of foreign ministers held throughout 2026 as a significant indicator of the continuity of political dialogue and the coordination of positions on regional and international issues. By way of example, the speech noted that the Joint Statement adopted during the Istanbul meeting expressed solidarity in the face of threats to the security of Azerbaijan and Türkiye, while the meeting in New York underscored the importance of continuing joint diplomatic efforts toward securing observer status for the OTS at the UN General Assembly. The speech also pointed out that the practice of circulating the joint statements of the OTS as official documents of the UN General Assembly and the Security Council has been initiated.

The speech noted that the "OTS+" format, established at the Gabala Summit, creates new opportunities for cooperation with third countries and international organizations. The importance of effectively utilizing existing mechanisms, ensuring the implementation of adopted decisions, strengthening the activities of national institutions, and enhancing the monitoring and coordination role of the Organization’s Secretariat in the future was emphasized.

At the conclusion of his speech, the minister expressed his gratitude to the member and observer states, as well as to the Secretary General and the Secretariat of the OTS, for their support and active participation during Azerbaijan’s chairmanship. He also expressed his confidence that cooperation would continue during Türkiye’s upcoming chairmanship and wished the Turkish side every success.

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