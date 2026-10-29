Kyrgyzstan, Mongolia seek to expand trade under EAEU deal

Photo: Press Service of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Kyrgyzstan

BAKU, Azerbaijan, October 29. Kyrgyzstan and Mongolia are exploring opportunities to expand bilateral trade, strengthen industrial cooperation and develop small and medium-sized enterprises following the entry into force of the Interim Trade Agreement between the Eurasian Economic Union (EAEU) and Mongolia.

According to the Kyrgyz Foreign Ministry, the issues were discussed during a meeting between Kyrgyz Ambassador to Mongolia Aibek Moldogaziev and Director of Mongolia’s Small and Medium Enterprise Development Agency Yadamsuren Erdenesaikhan.

The sides discussed prospects for expanding trade and economic cooperation, establishing direct business contacts between entrepreneurs from the two countries, and implementing joint industrial cooperation projects.

Particular attention was paid to opportunities arising from the Interim Trade Agreement between the EAEU and Mongolia, which entered into force on July 22, 2026. The sides emphasized the importance of informing businesses about tariff preferences, product certification requirements, rules of origin and customs procedures.

The meeting also addressed industrial cooperation in light and food manufacturing and agricultural processing. The sides discussed potential collaboration between Kyrgyz garment manufacturers and Mongolian producers of wool, cashmere and other textile raw materials.

Preparations for the "Days of Mongolia – Bishkek 2026" event, scheduled for November 20–25 in Bishkek, were also discussed. The program is expected to include a business forum, an exhibition of Mongolian products and bilateral business meetings.

Following the meeting, the sides expressed interest in further developing cooperation between relevant institutions and business communities in Kyrgyzstan and Mongolia to expand mutual trade, strengthen industrial ties and implement joint initiatives in the small and medium-sized enterprise sector.