Reach your goal, earn extra interest: A new deposit from Yelo Bank

Yelo Bank has introduced Yelo Hedef, a new deposit that turns saving into a game and rewards reaching your goal with extra income. The idea is simple: when opening a deposit, the customer sets a target amount, and once it is reached, an additional 1% in income is applied to the deposit starting the following day. Every manat saved brings the customer closer to both the goal and the extra earnings.



When opening a deposit, customers choose one of three saving types: individual, family or children’s savings. Acting as a personal financial assistant on the way to the goal, Yelo Hedef helps build a regular saving habit.



There is no need to visit a branch: the whole process takes just a few steps in the Yelo App, in an interface designed specifically for this product. For now, this option is available to Android users only.



Please note that Yelo Hedef is issued solely in the name of the person who opens the deposit, is intended for accumulating their own funds, and cannot be opened in the name of a third party.



There is no better time to start! Open a Yelo Hedef deposit in the Yelo App, choose your savings type and take the first step toward your goal! Learn more: https://ylb.az/hedef.



Need more information about our banking services? Then call 981 or visit our Facebook, Instagram, Whatsapp, or yelo.az accounts.



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