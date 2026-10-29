Ukraine’s energy minister thanks President Ilham Aliyev for energy support

BAKU, Azerbaijan, October 29. Ukraine’s First Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Energy Denys Shmyhal expressed gratitude to the Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev for the country’s consistent support for Ukraine’s energy sector.

This was reflected in a statement published by Ukraine’s Ministry of Energy.

“I sincerely thank President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev and Azerbaijan’s Ministry of Energy for the substantial assistance Azerbaijan has consistently provided to Ukraine’s energy sector. The new shipment of energy equipment is a significant contribution by our partners to Ukraine’s energy resilience and support for its people ahead of what will be the fifth winter of the war,” Shmyhal said.

According to him, the latest humanitarian shipment from Azerbaijan includes nine power transformers, 186 kilometers of electrical cable and other critical equipment worth more than $1.47 million.

To date, 159 humanitarian shipments from Azerbaijan, weighing more than 2,432.4 tons in total, have been delivered through hubs operated by Ukraine’s Ministry of Energy.

Previous shipments included power transformers, transformer substations, generators, electrical cables and other equipment essential to the operation of energy infrastructure.

The latest aid shipment was arranged by Azerbaijan’s Ministry of Energy in accordance with an order issued by President Ilham Aliyev on September 21, 2026. Azerbaijan has previously sent humanitarian aid to Ukraine to support its electricity supply.