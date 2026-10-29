Kyrgyzstan reaffirms commitment to strengthening OTS

Photo: Press Service of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Kyrgyzstan

BAKU, Azerbaijan, October 29. Kyrgyzstan has reaffirmed its commitment to strengthening the Organization of Turkic States (OTS), developing mutually beneficial cooperation and ensuring the consistent implementation of agreements reached within the organization.

According to the Kyrgyz Foreign Ministry, this was stated by Kyrgyz Foreign Minister Jeenbek Kulubaev at a meeting of the OTS Council of Foreign Ministers held in Ankara on October 29, ahead of the organization’s 13th summit.

During the meeting, the ministers discussed key issues related to further developing cooperation within the OTS and reviewed draft documents to be submitted to the heads of state.

Jeenbek Kulubaev emphasized the importance of strengthening the organization’s institutional capacity and adhering to the principle of rotation when appointing heads of Turkic cooperation organizations. He also thanked the Turkish side for hosting the meeting and congratulated his Turkish counterpart on Republic Day.

Following the meeting, the ministers reviewed and approved draft decisions to be submitted to the OTS Council of Heads of State.

The Organization of Turkic States (OTS) is an intergovernmental organization that promotes cooperation among Turkic countries across political, economic, cultural, transport and other areas. Its members include Azerbaijan, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Türkiye and Uzbekistan, while several other countries participate as observers.

The organization’s Council of Foreign Ministers serves as a platform for coordinating member states’ positions, discussing cooperation priorities and reviewing draft documents ahead of high-level meetings. Its sessions help prepare decisions for consideration by the heads of state.

OTS summits provide an opportunity for member states to review progress in cooperation and identify priorities for further engagement. The agenda covers areas such as trade, transport connectivity, energy, investment, cultural exchanges and institutional development.