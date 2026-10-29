President Ilham Aliyev extends condolences to King of Spain

Photo: Press Service of the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan

BAKU, Azerbaijan, October 29. President Ilham Aliyev has sent a letter of condolences to His Majesty King Felipe VI of Spain.

The text of the letter was published on the official website of the President of Azerbaijan.

"Your Majesty,

We were deeply saddened by the news of the numerous casualties and injuries resulting from the collision of passenger trains in the province of Toledo.

On my own behalf and on behalf of the people of Azerbaijan, I extend my deepest condolences to You, the families and loved ones of those who lost their lives, and the entire people of Spain over this tragedy. I wish the injured a speedy recovery," the letter reads.