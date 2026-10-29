Azerbaijan's acrobatic, aerobic gymnastics championships conclude in Baku (PHOTO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, October 29. The 31st Azerbaijan Championships in acrobatic gymnastics and the 10th Azerbaijan Championships in aerobic gymnastics took place from October 27 through October 28 at the auxiliary hall of the National Gymnastics Arena in Baku.

During the two-day competition, gymnasts representing various sports clubs from across the country showcased their skills and mastery by competing across different age categories and programs.

On the second day, the acrobatic gymnastics segment featured performances by athletes in the "younger," "children," and "junior" age categories. Competing as women’s pairs, women’s groups, and mixed pairs, the gymnasts tested their abilities in both dynamic (tempo) and combined routines. The participants delivered memorable performances characterized by complex acrobatic elements, synchronized movements, and seamless coordination among team members.

In the latter part of the day, the aerobic gymnastics competition took place. Gymnasts in the "children," "junior," and "youth" age categories competed in trio, mixed pair, and group events. Through routines filled with dynamic movements, high energy, and rhythmic compositions, the participants demonstrated their physical conditioning, agility, and precision.

Award ceremonies were held following the conclusion of the respective stages of competition for both gymnastics disciplines. Gymnasts who distinguished themselves across various age categories and programs were awarded medals and diplomas.

Thus, the national championships, which spanned two days, concluded with exciting athletic competition and memorable performances.