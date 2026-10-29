Kyrgyzstan calls for stronger interparliamentary ties in Central Asia

BAKU, Azerbaijan, October 29. Kyrgyzstan has called for stronger interparliamentary cooperation, closer regional ties and expanded direct contacts between the legislative bodies of Central Asian countries.

According to the Kyrgyz Parliament, this was stated by First Deputy Speaker of the Kyrgyz Parliament Mederbek Aliev at the 4th Inter-Parliamentary Forum of Central Asian States, titled "Unity for Peace, Security and Prosperity," held in Dushanbe on October 29.

In his address, Mederbek Aliev noted that amid dynamic geopolitical changes and growing global challenges, strengthening regional cooperation based on mutual respect, trust and consideration of each country’s interests has become particularly important.

He said national parliaments could make a significant contribution to building trust between countries through legislative work and parliamentary diplomacy. Priorities include exchanging legislative experience, improving national legislation and supporting the implementation of agreements reached between states.

Mederbek Aliev also highlighted the need for coordinated approaches to shared regional challenges, including strengthening security, developing economic ties and transport connectivity, ensuring the rational use of water and energy resources, promoting environmental sustainability, adapting to climate change and expanding cultural and humanitarian cooperation.

Following the forum, the Dushanbe Declaration was adopted. The document welcomed Kyrgyzstan’s election as a non-permanent member of the United Nations Security Council for the 2027–2028 term.