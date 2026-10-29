Moody's assigns Ba1 ratings to Kazakhstan's BCC Life with stable outlook

BAKU, Azerbaijan, October 29. Moody's Ratings has assigned Ba1 local and foreign currency insurance financial strength ratings (IFSRs) to Kazakhstan's BCC Life Insurance Company JSC, with a stable outlook, the agency said in a press release.

Established in 2024, BCC Life operates primarily in Kazakhstan and is a wholly owned subsidiary of Bank CenterCredit (BCC), which has a Baa3 deposit rating with a stable outlook and a ba2 Baseline Credit Assessment. BCC Life ranked eighth among Kazakhstan's 10 life insurers by gross premiums in 2025.

According to Moody's, the ratings reflect BCC Life's affiliation with BCC, which supports its business development and provides access to a large retail and corporate customer base, as well as its currently limited product risk, good asset quality, robust capital adequacy, improving profitability and strong liquidity.

"These strengths are balanced against BCC Life's short operating and financial history, modest scale and developing market position, as well as execution and pricing risks associated with its ambitious growth strategy, including the planned expansion of new long duration guaranteed products," Moody's said.

BCC Life benefits from its ownership by BCC, Kazakhstan's third-largest bank. BCC provides access to more than three million customers through 20 branches, more than 150 outlets and its digital infrastructure, supporting customer acquisition and cross-selling.

However, BCC Life's market position remains modest. Its share of Kazakhstan's life insurance premiums increased to around 2% in the first half of 2026 from approximately 1.5% in 2025. Moody's attributed the company's limited market share partly to its short operating history and limited exposure to pension annuities, the largest segment of Kazakhstan's life insurance market.

In the first half of 2026, BCC Life's business mix comprised compulsory employee accident insurance, credit life insurance and savings life insurance. Moody's said the company's product risk profile was supported by the short duration of its liabilities and limited exposure to long-term guaranteed pension annuities.

The agency expects BCC Life to expand significantly in pension annuities, the largest and fastest-growing segment of Kazakhstan's life insurance market. As pension annuities account for a larger share of liabilities, the company will face greater longevity, reserving, capital and asset-liability management challenges, according to Moody's.

BCC Life's asset quality is supported by its investment portfolio, in which fixed-income securities accounted for approximately 86% of invested assets, or around 80% of total assets, as of June 30, 2026. These securities were concentrated in Kazakhstan's sovereign and government-related issuers. Moody's also noted that the company's US dollar-denominated liabilities were well matched by US dollar-denominated assets.

The company's capital adequacy is robust. Its regulatory solvency ratio stood at 3.17 times as of July 1, 2026, compared with the regulatory minimum of 1 time. Shareholders' equity accounted for 55% of total assets at year-end 2025 and 44% as of July 1, 2026. Capital retention is expected to be supported by the company's policy not to pay dividends until year-end 2029.

BCC Life reported a net profit of 838 million tenge in 2025, supported by positive insurance service and investment results. Moody's expects profitability to improve over the next 12-18 months, supported by business growth and robust investment income. However, earnings may fluctuate in response to interest-rate movements, the agency said.

BCC Life's liquidity position is currently strong, with cumulative expected asset cash flows exceeding expected liability cash flows across all maturity buckets. Moody's noted that asset-liability management risk could increase as the company expands its pension annuity business.

The ratings also reflect the effectiveness of BCC Life's governance, assessed under Moody's methodology for evaluating environmental, social and governance risks. The company has moderate governance risk, rated G-3, reflecting concentrated ownership and execution risks associated with its growth strategy in Kazakhstan's developing life insurance market. These risks are mitigated by its established risk management framework, good reporting practices, prudent investment strategy and strong capital adequacy.

The stable outlook reflects Moody's expectation that BCC Life will maintain strong capital adequacy, good asset quality and strong liquidity while continuing to improve profitability over the next 12-18 months, despite a likely increase in product risk.