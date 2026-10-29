Washington hosts cultural event introducing Azerbaijan to U.S. audience (PHOTO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, October 29. A cultural and educational event titled “Global Bridges – Discover Azerbaijan” was held at Bay Atlantic University in Washington, D.C.

The event was organized on the initiative of the Global Education, Culture & Society Alliance (GECSA), with support from Azerbaijan’s State Committee on Work with the Diaspora and in cooperation with Bay Atlantic University. Faculty members, students and representatives of the local community attended.

The event aimed to introduce the American public to Azerbaijan’s rich history, cultural heritage, national traditions, music, architecture and tourism opportunities, promote intercultural dialogue, and strengthen mutual understanding and educational ties between Azerbaijan and the United States.

In his opening remarks, GECSA founder and President Vusal Guliyev outlined the alliance’s objectives and future plans. He said the initiative seeks to introduce students and local communities to the cultures of different countries, strengthen mutual understanding and create new opportunities for international educational and cultural exchange.

Guliyev emphasized the significance of selecting Azerbaijan as the first country featured in the project. He noted that Azerbaijan marks the starting point of the initiative, which is expected to introduce American audiences to other countries’ histories, cultures, educational opportunities and international scholarship programs in the future.

Paolo von Schirach, a professor at Bay Atlantic University and president of the Global Policy Institute, shared his personal experiences and impressions of Azerbaijan. He spoke about his numerous visits to the country, its rich cultural heritage and the hospitality of its people. He also discussed his participation in the Global Media Forums held in Shusha and touched on reconstruction and rehabilitation efforts in Karabakh.

Nigar Ibrahimova, Executive Director of the Alliance of Azerbaijani-American Organizations (AAAO), gave participants a detailed presentation on Azerbaijan’s history, geography, multicultural traditions, music, architecture and tourism potential.

“Global Bridges – Discover Azerbaijan” was the first event under GECSA’s initiative to promote international cultural and educational exchange. The next stages of the project are expected to focus on introducing American audiences to the cultures and educational opportunities of other countries, as well as developing international education programs and partnerships.