Kazakhstan's gas share in power generation may reach 40% by 2035

BAKU, Azerbaijan, October 29. Kazakhstan's energy mix is expected to gradually shift towards natural gas, according to the National Energy Report prepared by the Kazenergy Association in cooperation with S&P Global.

"Although coal remains the dominant source of electricity generation in Kazakhstan, accounting for around 62% of total electricity output in 2025, the country's energy mix is expected to gradually shift towards gas. This trend is driven by the need for flexible generation capacity, the expansion of natural gas supply coverage, and environmental policies. According to S&P Global Energy forecasts, gas could account for around 40% of all fuel used in power generation by 2035 and may overtake coal in this indicator by 2050," the report says.

According to Kazenergy, Kazakhstan has also made significant progress in developing renewable energy. The target of generating 6% of the country's total electricity from renewable energy sources (RES), initially set for 2025, was achieved two years ahead of schedule.

"In 2025, the share of renewables increased to 7%. The next, significantly more ambitious target is to raise the share of renewables to 15% by 2030. However, such rapid expansion of renewable energy is putting additional pressure on the country's aging power infrastructure, highlighting the urgent need for new flexible generation capacity and substantial grid modernization to successfully integrate intermittent energy sources," the report says.