Kazakhstan's KSP Steel signs contract with Turkmennebit for 11,000 tonnes of pipes

BAKU, Azerbaijan, October 29. Kazakhstan's KSP Steel has signed a contract with Turkmenistan's state concern Turkmennebit to supply 11,000 tonnes of seamless casing pipes, according to the Trade Policy Development Center QazTrade.

The agreement was signed on October 22 in Ashgabat during the international conference Oil and Gas of Turkmenistan (OGT 2026). KSP Steel Commercial Director Bauyrzhan Kozhabekov signed the document on behalf of the company.

The pipes will be manufactured at KSP Steel's facility in Pavlodar, Kazakhstan, and are intended for use in Turkmenistan's oil and gas industry.

"The contract provides for the export of Kazakh metallurgical products with high added value and expands the geographical reach of KSP Steel's supplies to Central Asian markets", QazTrade said.

The agreement was signed during an international oil and gas forum that brought together more than 1,700 participants from nearly 75 countries. Turkmen state concerns also signed agreements with companies from China, Malaysia and Uzbekistan on the sidelines of the conference.

Cooperation is developing amid growth in bilateral trade between Kazakhstan and Turkmenistan. In January-August 2026, trade turnover between the two countries reached $361.4 million, up 9.3% year-on-year. Kazakhstan's exports to Turkmenistan amounted to $233 million.

According to QazTrade, the supply contract will add to Kazakhstan's industrial exports to Turkmenistan and provide additional orders for the domestic steel producer.