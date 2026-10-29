Uzbekistan considers Hong Kong business mission to boost stock listings

Photo: the Chamber of Commerce and Industry of Uzbekistan

BAKU, Azerbaijan, October 29. Uzbekistan is considering organizing a business mission to Hong Kong to explore opportunities for major Uzbek companies and banks to list their shares on the Hong Kong Stock Exchange.

According to Uzbekistan’s Chamber of Commerce and Industry, the proposal was discussed at a meeting in Tashkent on Thursday.

The meeting brought together Jamil Maksudi, Advisor to the Chairman of the Chamber of Commerce and Industry of Uzbekistan, and a Hong Kong business delegation led by Fan Zhikang, vice chairman of the Hong Kong Regional United Trade and Industry Association.

The delegation included representatives of trade and industry associations from Hong Kong and China’s Guangdong province, as well as companies operating in investment, high technology and food services.

Fan said the federation, which brings together more than 10,000 companies, aims to expand into Central Asian markets under China’s Belt and Road Initiative and has identified Uzbekistan as a key destination.

The delegation expressed interest in establishing companies in Uzbekistan and investing in hotel operations, food service businesses and educational projects. A drone manufacturer also expressed interest in setting up a semi-knocked-down (SKD) assembly facility in the country, where products would be assembled from imported components.

Moreover, the parties discussed helping major Uzbek companies and banks list their shares on the Hong Kong Stock Exchange. As part of this effort, the Uzbek side proposed organizing a business mission to Hong Kong involving financial sector representatives and executives from major companies.

Another proposal involved creating a joint electronic business-to-business (B2B) platform for companies from Uzbekistan, Hong Kong and mainland China. Hong Kong business representatives also expressed readiness to establish dedicated sections for Uzbek companies on existing trade platforms in Hong Kong and the Chinese city of Xi’an.

The delegation was invited to attend the international forum “New Uzbekistan: Crossroads of Global Markets,” scheduled for November 29-December 5.

Following the meeting, the parties agreed to establish a joint working group and continue exchanges between business delegations. Uzbekistan’s Chamber of Commerce and Industry said it would help Hong Kong companies identify local partners and establish contacts with relevant government agencies.

The proposed initiatives could provide additional channels for investment, trade and technology cooperation between Uzbekistan and Hong Kong. Specific investment amounts and implementation timelines were not disclosed.