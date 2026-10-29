EBRD plans $25M loan to Uzbekistan's Davr Bank for young businesses

BAKU, Azerbaijan, October 29. The European Bank for Reconstruction and Development (EBRD) plans to provide up to $25 million in financing to Uzbekistan’s Davr Bank to expand lending to young entrepreneurs and small businesses.

According to the EBRD, at least one-third of the financing will be allocated to women-led companies.

The senior loan will be provided under its Youth in Business (YiB) program for Central Asia, which supports micro, small and medium-sized enterprises (MSMEs) owned or led by entrepreneurs under the age of 35.

The financing will be provided in U.S. dollars or through a synthetic soum structure, enabling Davr Bank to extend funding to eligible businesses in Uzbekistan, the EBRD said.

The bank will also focus on small businesses operating in rural areas, expanding access to financing for young entrepreneurs beyond the capital.

In addition to financing, eligible borrowers will be able to access training, advisory support and other non-financial services through the EBRD’s Advice for Small Businesses program. These services aim to help entrepreneurs strengthen business management, develop their operations and improve their growth prospects.

More than 26% of Uzbekistan’s population is aged 30 or younger, according to government data cited by the EBRD. The country’s young population represents a growing potential workforce, while expanding access to financing and business support remains important for creating employment and developing private enterprise.

The project is also expected to help Davr Bank strengthen its products and systems for serving young entrepreneurs and expand its outreach to youth-led businesses beyond major urban centers.

The initiative forms part of the EBRD’s broader efforts to support small-business development and improve access to finance in Uzbekistan.

The EBRD has invested nearly $7.3 billion in Uzbekistan through 219 projects, with most of its financing directed toward supporting private-sector development.