BAKU, Azerbaijan, October 29. Young actor Eldar Isgandarov, grandson of the legendary actor, director, and People's Artist of Azerbaijan, Shahmar Alakbarov, is making a confident mark on the global film scene. Since graduating from the Savannah College of Art and Design (SCAD) in 2024, he has launched a professional acting career and has already had the opportunity to work with prominent figures in the film industry, Trend reports.

Eldar Isgandarov grew up in the Netherlands and Belgium, the son of a diplomat. After completing his education in the U.S., he set out to pursue his primary creative ambition: building a career in cinema. A notable project in his filmography is the movie "When You Finish Saving the World," directed by the acclaimed actor and filmmaker Jesse Eisenberg and produced by Academy Award winner Emma Stone.

In the film, Eldar plays a supporting role, an assistant to the character Mona, portrayed by the renowned American actress and Oscar winner Julianne Moore.

The film held its world premiere in early October. It has been showcased at international film festivals, including those in Zurich, Warsaw, Rome, London, Madrid, and Montreal, garnering attention from both audiences and industry professionals. The ensemble cast’s performance received positive reviews, and Eldar’s own contribution was warmly welcomed by the public.

A particularly significant milestone for the young actor was his participation in the film festival in Savannah, Georgia. Just two years after graduating from SCAD, Eldar was invited to the event as a guest of honor. There, he had the privilege of presenting an award to his co-star, Julianne Moore. During the ceremony, the actress spoke warmly of her young colleague, highlighting his talent and professional qualities.

“I was happy to work with Eldar, a talented, mature, intelligent person and actor,” noted Julianne Moore, thanking SCAD for preparing such a gifted graduate.

Another important stage in Isgandarov’s career was the American comedy drama Club Kid, in which he played one of the key roles.

The film became one of the notable sensations of the 79th Cannes Film Festival in 2026. The film was presented in the Un Certain Regard program, arousing great interest from critics and distributors. Club Kid was also nominated for the Caméra d'Or and Queer Palm awards.

Participation in such a notable international film project was another important step in the professional development of the young actor. His work was highly praised in the press, and the film received a positive response from audiences.

Currently, Eldar Isgandarov is preparing to work on a new film project, Reenactment, in which the participation of world-class stars is announced - Oscar winner Benicio del Toro, as well as famous actresses Cameron Diaz and Ana de Armas. The upcoming work opens up new prospects for the young actor and the opportunity to continue collaboration with recognized film masters.

For Eldar Isgandarov, acting is not only a profession, but also a part of family history. He's the grandson of Shahmar Alakbarov (1943–1992), a prominent Azerbaijani actor and director who left a noticeable mark on national art. Continuing the creative line of his family, Eldar is building his own path in the international film industry.

Despite the fact that his professional career began relatively recently, participation in international projects and collaborations with famous actors are already attracting attention to the young performer. He has new filming, roles, and opportunities ahead of him to express himself on the world stage.

The story of Eldar Isgandarov is an example of how talent, education, and perseverance help a young actor of Azerbaijani origin find his place in international cinema.