Air Astana begins installing high-speed satellite Wi-Fi on A321LR fleet

BAKU, Azerbaijan, October 29. Kazakhstan's Air Astana has begun equipping its Airbus A321LR aircraft with high-speed satellite Wi-Fi in cooperation with international satellite communications provider SES, the Ministry of Transport of Kazakhstan announced.

According to the statement, the installation is being carried out by Air Astana's own technical specialists at the airline's maintenance facility. The first aircraft to be equipped with the high-speed Wi-Fi system is an Airbus A321LR registered as EI-KGB. Its first flight with onboard internet took place on October 29, 2026, on the Almaty-Tashkent route.

The project is being implemented with the support of Kazakhstan's Ministry of Artificial Intelligence and Digital Development and the Ministry of Transport.

During the promotional period, which runs through January 31, 2027, all passengers will have free access to the internet onboard.

From February 1, 2027, free Wi-Fi access will be available to business-class passengers and Nomad Club members with Gold and Diamond status. Members of Nomad Club at all membership levels will be able to use onboard messaging services free of charge, while other passengers will be able to purchase paid internet packages.

Air Astana said it plans to continue equipping its Airbus A321LR fleet with high-speed Wi-Fi in stages throughout 2027.