Azerbaijan's non-oil exports rise 20.5% to $3.2B in nine months

BAKU, Azerbaijan, October 29. In the period from January through September 2026, exports from Azerbaijan’s non-oil sector (excluding non-monetary gold) increased by 20.5% compared to the same period in 2025, totaling $3.2 billion.

This was reported in the October 2026 issue of the “Export Review” published by the Center for Economic Reforms and Communications.

According to the report, in September of this year, exports from Azerbaijan’s non-oil sector increased by 50.2% compared to the same period last year, reaching $372.8 million. Overall, during this period, food exports grew by 17.2%, totaling $78.8 million. Exports of non-food products increased by 47.8% to $267.5 million.

In the first nine months of 2026, compared to the same period last year, exports of sugar and sugar confectionery products increased 2.4-fold (by 136.8%), aluminum and aluminum products — by 41%, ferrous metal products — by 32.2%, vegetable and animal fats and oils — by 31.6%, copper and copper products — by 21.7%, cotton — by 16.6%, coffee and tea by 13%, edible fruits by 12.5%, vegetables by 9.4%, and ferrous metals by 8.5%.

From January through September 2026, exports of agricultural products increased by 16.5%, reaching $776.8 million, while exports of agro-industrial products rose by 28.6%, totaling $299.7 million. Overall, total exports of agricultural and agro-industrial products increased by 19.6% to $1.08 billion.

During this period, gold ($313.1 million) ranked first among non-oil sector exports (excluding non-monetary gold). Copper ores and concentrates ($213.5 million) ranked second, and tomatoes ($172.3 million) ranked third.

In September 2026, gold also ranked first on the list of non-oil sector exports ($41.9 million). Copper ores and concentrates ranked second ($29.8 million), and mineral or chemical nitrogen fertilizers ranked third ($21.6 million).

In the period from January through September 2026, exports of non-oil goods (excluding non-monetary gold) to the Russian Federation totaled $881.4 million, to Türkiye - $475.2 million, to Georgia - $443 million, to Switzerland - $327.9 million, and to Ukraine - $121.2 million.

In September 2026, non-oil goods worth $67.2 million were exported to the Russian Federation, $56.5 million to Georgia, $43.5 million to Switzerland, to $40.2 million to Türkiye, and $29.8 million to the UAE.

The top ten of the ranking of non-state exporters, compiled for the period from January to September 2026, includes the following companies: the representative office of “Azerbaijan International Mining Company Limited” in the Republic of Azerbaijan, “"Azerbaijan Sugar Production Association” LLC, “Prime Cotton” LLC, “Baku Steel Company” CJSC, “Tabaterra” LLC, “Prime Export” LLC, “Vvest Stream” LLC, “Agrarco” LLC, “Silk Way Airlines LLC,” and “P-Aqro” LLC.

The list of state-owned companies involved in export operations in the non-oil sector (excluding non-monetary gold) is headed by the Department of Marketing and Economic Operations of the State Oil Company of the Republic of Azerbaijan. The list also includes the following companies: Azergold CJSC, Socar Polymer LLC, Azeraluminium LLC, Azerpambig Agricultural Industrial Complex LLC, Azərenerji OJSC, Azerbaijani Airlines CJSC, the Gas Export Department of the State Oil Company of the Republic of Azerbaijan, Nakhchivan Energy LLC, and Socar Cape LLC.

In the period from January through September 2026, the Space Agency of the Republic of Azerbaijan (Azercosmos) provided telecommunications services totaling $19.6 million to approximately 95 companies from 36 countries around the world. During this period, export operations accounted for 61% of total revenue.

Over the reporting period, the top five countries by volume of satellite telecommunications service exports were the UK with $3.1 million, Luxembourg—$2.4 million, Türkiye—$989,700, Pakistan—$884,400, and Egypt—$484,900.