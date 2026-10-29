WEF outlines ten recommendations to boost Azerbaijan’s digital trade

BAKU, Azerbaijan, October 29. A report titled "Unlocking Azerbaijan’s TradeTech Potential," which explores development opportunities for Azerbaijan’s digital trade ecosystem, has been published through the collaboration between the World Economic Forum (WEF) and the Center for the Analysis and Coordination of the Fourth Industrial Revolution (C4IR) under the Ministry of Economy.

The report presents the findings of an extensive analysis conducted in Azerbaijan as part of the WEF’s "TradeTech" initiative. It assesses the country’s existing capabilities and development trajectories in the field of digital trade, offering recommendations on expanding the use of innovative technologies in international trade, enhancing the efficiency of trade and logistics processes, and facilitating access to foreign markets for small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs).

The analysis was carried out from July 2025 through May 2026. During this process, consultations were held with 28 stakeholders representing 18 organizations, and both international best practices and the existing legal and regulatory framework were examined. The results of the analysis were presented and discussed at an event held in Baku on May 7, 2026, attended by representatives from government agencies, financial institutions, logistics companies, and the innovation ecosystem.

The report noted that significant progress has been made in Azerbaijan regarding digital public services, electronic signatures, the modernization of customs systems, and logistics infrastructure. To utilize these capabilities more effectively in international trade, key priorities have been identified: expanding the legal recognition of electronic trade documents, strengthening data exchange between public and private sector digital platforms, and developing an ecosystem that supports the implementation of innovative trade solutions.

The WEF has put forward a total of 10 recommendations across these areas. Initial proposals include forming a national "TradeTech" community, establishing a specialized regulatory environment ("sandbox") for testing digital trade solutions, organizing innovation competitions, expanding international cooperation, and strengthening dialogue between the public and private sectors.

In the next phase, it was recommended to align the legal framework for electronic trade documents with international standards, integrate existing digital trade platforms, expand electronic invoicing and reporting tools, develop financing opportunities for technology startups, and promote the adoption of digital trade solutions by SMEs.

The document also highlights the connection between the priorities of the "Strategy for the Development of the Digital Economy in the Republic of Azerbaijan for 2026–2029" and the "TradeTech" initiative. The report noted that the implementation of digital trade solutions can contribute to the development of the non-oil sector, the expansion of export opportunities, the improvement of trade and logistics processes along the Middle Corridor, and the strengthening of Azerbaijan's position as a regional trade and logistics hub. The WEF’s "TradeTech" initiative is aimed at simplifying international trade processes, reducing costs, and expanding digital trade opportunities through the use of artificial intelligence, blockchain, digital payments, and other innovative technologies.

Full text of the report is available on the World Economic Forum's official website:

https://www.weforum.org/publications/unlocking-azerbaijan-s-tradetech-potential