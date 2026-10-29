Turkmenistan showcases Ashgabat’s tourism potential at Busan summit

BAKU, Azerbaijan, October 29. Turkmenistan has showcased Ashgabat’s tourism potential and cultural heritage at the 2nd Global City Tourism Summit in Busan, South Korea.

According to a statement published by Turkmenistan’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs on October 29, a delegation from Ashgabat’s city administration, led by Mayor Rahym Gandymov, visited Busan from October 26 through 28 at the invitation of the city’s mayor to participate in the summit. The event was held under the theme “Local Tourism: Connecting Urban Economies and Tourism Innovations.”

The summit brought together representatives of 31 cities from 16 countries, along with international organizations, experts and tourism businesses.

On October 26, Gandymov presented Ashgabat’s tourism potential at a roundtable of mayors, highlighting the city’s status as Turkmenistan’s white-marble capital and its role as a venue for international events. He also emphasized the country’s historical and cultural heritage, including its UNESCO World Heritage sites.

Gandymov proposed expanding intercity cooperation in tourism, cultural exchanges and joint events, and invited summit participants to visit Turkmenistan.

On the same day, he met with Busan Mayor Jeon Jae-soo. The two sides discussed opportunities to strengthen ties between the cities, exchange experience in tourism infrastructure and digital services, and expand cultural and tourism cooperation, according to the report.

On October 27, the Turkmen delegation participated in a special session focused on local tourism cooperation and strengthening ties between the tourism markets of South Korea and Central Asia. The presentation highlighted Ashgabat’s modern infrastructure and cultural and historical attractions.

Turkmenistan also presented a dedicated stand at the international Global City Tourism Roadshow exhibition, showcasing the country’s historical and cultural heritage, national traditions and Ashgabat’s tourism opportunities.