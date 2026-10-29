Green Corridor Alliance, UAE's EUDC discuss energy cooperation, investment

BAKU, Azerbaijan, October 29. The Green Corridor Alliance JV and Emirates Utilities Development Company (EUDC) of the UAE discussed prospects for cooperation in the fields of energy infrastructure, renewable energy, and cross-border investments.

This was reported by Tural Aliyev, CEO of the Green Corridor Alliance JV, on his LinkedIn page.

According to him, the meeting took place with the assistance of the Azerbaijan Export and Investment Promotion Agency (AZPROMO). It is noted that the EUDC delegation, a development and infrastructure division of Etihad Water and Electricity (Etihad WE), was led by CEO Mohammed Al Shehhi.

The post emphasizes that during the meeting, Aliyev presented the mission and strategic goals of the Green Corridor Alliance JV, placing particular emphasis on regional energy interconnectivity, cross-border cooperation, and the development of green energy infrastructure.

"We also explored potential areas of cooperation in the fields of energy infrastructure, renewable energy, and cross-border investments, including opportunities of interest to Central Asia.

In addition, we discussed opportunities for joint initiatives and potential formats for cooperation, including public-private partnership (PPP) models. These opportunities were explored in a bilateral format with a focus on identifying common interests and prospects for further cooperation,” the publication states.

On April 4, 2025, Azerbaijan, Kazakhstan, and Uzbekistan, with the support of the Asian Development Bank (ADB) and the Asian Infrastructure Investment Bank (AIIB), announced the launch of the first phase of the “Trans-Caspian Green Energy Corridor” initiative. As part of the initiative, the countries signed a cooperation agreement on the preparation of a feasibility study, which provides for the integration of the three countries’ power systems and the creation of a route for supplying renewable energy to Europe.

A joint venture called the “Green Corridor Alliance,” headquartered in Baku, has been established to manage the project. The feasibility study is being conducted with financial support from the Asian Development Bank (ADB) and the Asian Infrastructure Investment Bank (AIIB).