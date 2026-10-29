Wells Fargo approves quarterly dividend of $0.50 per share for Dec. 1

BAKU, Azerbaijan, October 29. Wells Fargo & Company has approved a quarterly cash dividend of $0.50 per share of common stock, payable on Dec. 1, 2026, according to the company’s announcement.

Shareholders of record as of Nov. 6, 2026, will be eligible to receive the dividend.

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE: WFC) is a leading diversified financial services company founded in 1852 by Henry Wells and William G. Fargo. Headquartered in San Francisco, California, and led by CEO Charles W. Scharf, it ranks as the fourth-largest bank in the United States by assets, with approximately $2.3 trillion in total assets, and placed No. 38 on Fortune’s 2026 ranking of America’s largest corporations.

The company provides a wide range of banking, investment, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance products and services to individuals, businesses, and institutions, primarily in the U.S. and in select international markets.

Its operations span four reportable segments: Consumer Banking and Lending, Commercial Banking, Corporate and Investment Banking, and Wealth & Investment Management.