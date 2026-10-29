Azerbaijan to ratify friendship and pension agreements with Uzbekistan

BAKU, Azerbaijan, October 29. The Azerbaijani Parliament will ratify the Treaty on Eternal Friendship and the Agreement on Cooperation in the Field of Pension Provision between Azerbaijan and the Republic of Uzbekistan.

This issue was discussed at today’s meeting of the Parliamentary Committee on International Relations and Interparliamentary Ties.

Thus, the draft laws on the ratification of the “Treaty of Eternal Friendship between the Republic of Azerbaijan and the Republic of Uzbekistan” and the “Agreement between the Government of the Republic of Azerbaijan and the Government of the Republic of Uzbekistan on Cooperation in the Field of Pension Provision” were discussed at the committee meeting and recommended for consideration at the plenary session.