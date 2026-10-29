Uzbekistan, Huawei discuss railway digitalization, traffic management

BAKU, Azerbaijan, October 29. China’s Huawei and experts from Southwest Jiaotong University have discussed potential technical solutions to modernize train traffic management systems in Uzbekistan as part of the country’s efforts to expand railway digitalization under the Digital Uzbekistan 2030 strategy on Thursday in Tashkent.

According to the Uzbekistan Railways, the delegation visited Uzbekistan Railways to advance cooperation on railway digital technologies, build on previous agreements related to train traffic management systems (TMS) and exchange technical expertise, according to the railway company.

During the visit, the participants examined station operations, the work of the railway dispatch center, existing digital systems and the status of the company’s Situation Center.

Additionally, the discussions focused on current business processes for managing train movements and possible technical solutions to modernize systems involved in railway traffic control.

The parties reviewed opportunities to improve operational management through digital technologies, including the development of technical approaches to upgrading existing systems and strengthening coordination across railway operations.

The visit is part of broader cooperation between Uzbekistan Railways, Huawei and Chinese academic experts on the application of digital technologies in railway infrastructure.

Meanwhile, Uzbekistan’s Digital Uzbekistan 2030 strategy aims to accelerate digital transformation across the economy, including transport infrastructure and public services. The modernization of railway management systems is intended to support more efficient operations, improve traffic coordination and strengthen the use of digital tools in the sector.