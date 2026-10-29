Honored Artist Adila Aliyeva receives platinum medal in Paris (PHOTO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, October 29. Adila Aliyeva, a prominent cultural figure in both France and Azerbaijan, an Honored Artist, and a world-renowned pianist, has been awarded a diploma and a platinum medal by the Academic Society for Arts, Sciences, and Letters of France.

This was reported by the State Committee on Work with Diaspora.

According to the information, Aliyeva was deemed worthy of this high honor by the decision of the Academic Society’s High Awards Commission. The award ceremony for the 2026 laureates took place in the "Opera" hall of the InterContinental Paris Le Grand hotel in Paris.

Founded on November 12, 1915, the Academic Society for Arts, Sciences, and Letters aims to recognize and encourage the work of individuals who have made significant contributions to the development of culture, the arts, science, and literature. Aliyeva receiving this international award serves as further recognition of her long-standing work in the field of music, her efforts to promote Azerbaijani culture abroad, and her contributions to the development of Azerbaijan's international cultural relations.

Born in Baku, Adila Aliyeva received her education at the Bulbul Secondary Specialized Music School and the Tchaikovsky Moscow State Conservatory. Having lived in France for many years, the artist has performed concert programs in over 50 countries worldwide. She has contributed to the promotion of Azerbaijan’s national musical culture by championing the works of Azerbaijani composers on the international stage. Since 2001, she has directed the International Music Academy in France and is also the founder of the Adila Aliyeva International Piano Competition.

In 2022, she was awarded the "Dostlug" Order of Azerbaijan, as well as the Legion of Honour, one of France's highest state decorations. She has also been honored with the jubilee medal of Azerbaijan, "100th Anniversary of Heydar Aliyev (1923–2023)," and the medal "For Service in Diaspora Activities", in recognition of her active contribution to the development of the Azerbaijani diaspora.