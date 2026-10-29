Azerbaijan's female judoka wins historic Judo Grand Slam gold in Abu Dhabi

BAKU, Azerbaijan, October 29. Konul Aliyeva, a member of the Azerbaijani national team, has achieved a historic result at the Judo Grand Slam tournament held in Abu Dhabi, the capital of the United Arab Emirates.

This was reported by the Azerbaijan Judo Federation.

"Competing in the 48 kg weight category, our judoka defeated all her opponents to win the tournament. With this, Konul Aliyeva has made history as the first Azerbaijani female judoka to become a champion at a Grand Slam event," the report noted.

According to the report, Aliyeva, who began her campaign in the Round of 16, first defeated Ulbusin Khakimova from Uzbekistan, followed by a victory over Amber Gersjes of the Netherlands in the quarterfinals, and French judoka Mélanie Vieu-Clément in the semifinals.

"In the decisive bout, Konul Aliyeva faced Merve Azak from Türkiye; she outperformed her opponent to secure the gold medal.

This also marks the first gold medal Konul Aliyeva has won on the senior-level World Judo Tour," the report added.