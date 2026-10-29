Azerbaijan Air Force helicopters complete NATO evaluation (PHOTO)

Photo: Ministry of Defence of the Republic of Azerbaijan

BAKU, Azerbaijan, October 29. NATO Evaluation Level-2 (NEL-2) for a pair of Mi-17-1V helicopters of the Azerbaijan Air Force, held within the framework of NATO’s Operational Capabilities Concept (OCC) Programme, was completed.

This was reported by the Azerbaijani Ministry of Defense.

In accordance with the plan, the helicopter crews conducted the evacuation of the wounded, transported humanitarian cargo and personnel, and performed low-altitude flights. In addition, the crews’ performance in dealing with various potential aircraft malfunctions was evaluated.

The NATO evaluation team highly assessed the capabilities and skills of the declared helicopter pair and its crews, as well as the relevant units.