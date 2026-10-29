CIS Antimonopoly Council holds 61st meeting in Khankendi (PHOTO)

KHANKENDI, Azerbaijan, October 29. The 61st meeting of the Interstate Council on Antimonopoly Policy of the CIS Member States was held in Khankendi, Trend’s Karabakh Bureau reports.

The meeting, organized by the State Agency for Antimonopoly and Consumer Market Control under the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan, addressed issues related to the application of competition law, current market challenges, and the development of cooperation among member states.

Speakers at the event included Elnur Baghirov, Chairman of the Agency; Aleksandr Yakovchits, Minister of Antimonopoly Regulation and Trade of Belarus; Denis Trefilov, Deputy Secretary General of the CIS; and other officials. Reports were also presented by representatives of the competition authorities of Kyrgyzstan, Kazakhstan, and Russia.

The speeches addressed innovations in competition policy across member states, the exchange of national experiences, and the development of joint approaches to meet contemporary market challenges. The impact of digitalization, business models based on artificial intelligence, cross-border economic activity, and changes in global supply chains on the improvement of competition policy was emphasized.

The meeting also addressed the progress made in implementing the decisions adopted at the previous meeting, the activities of the Joint Investigation Task Force on antitrust violations, and the expansion of interstate cooperation.

At the meeting, Kazakhstan was elected to chair the Council for the next term. A decision was also made to hold the 62nd meeting of the Council in Kyrgyzstan.

Meanwhile, the Interstate Council on Antimonopoly Policy of the CIS Member States operates on the basis of the “Agreement on the Implementation of a Coordinated Antimonopoly Policy” dated December 23, 1993. The Council’s main objectives are to coordinate competition policy among member states, develop cooperation in the enforcement of antitrust legislation, and formulate joint approaches to protecting competition. Belarus currently holds the chairmanship of the Council.