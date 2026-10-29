Kazakhstan's coal export destinations shift over past decade – Kazenergy

BAKU, Azerbaijan, October 29. Kazakhstan's coal exports have remained relatively stable in volume over the past decade, but their geographical structure has changed significantly, according to the National Energy Report prepared by the Kazenergy Association in cooperation with S&P Global.

According to Kazenergy, Russia's share of Kazakhstan's coal exports, traditionally the main destination, fell from 77% in 2015 to 55% in 2025.

"This decline was partly offset by stronger demand from countries outside the Commonwealth of Independent States (CIS), whose share of total exports increased from 15% in 2015 to 39% in 2025. The energy crisis and rising coal prices in the European market also contributed to an increase in the share of Kazakhstan's coal exports directed to Europe, from 11% in 2015 to 20% in 2025," the report says.

Over the past four to five years, Kazakhstan has also begun exporting coal to Türkiye, India and China, whose respective shares reached 5%, 4% and 3%.

Despite the decline in Russia's share, the country remains a key market for Kazakh coal. In 2025, Kazakhstan's coal export revenue totaled $610 million, of which $395 million, or 65%, came from countries outside the CIS.

The report also notes that Kazakhstan's coal industry has become more regulated. In 2025, it came under the authority of the Ministry of Energy, which was granted powers to issue export licenses in 2026.

Requirements for coal mining companies have tightened, particularly regarding domestic supplies through commodity exchanges. The mandatory share of such supplies rose from 10% in 2021 to 50% in 2023 and is set to increase to 52% in 2026. In addition, the Kazakh government is considering regulating domestic prices for thermal coal, according to the report.