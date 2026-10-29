Bishkek thermal plant operates at 223 MW with six boilers, four turbines

BAKU, Azerbaijan, October 29. The Bishkek thermal power plant is operating at an average electrical capacity of 223 megawatts (MW), with six boilers and four turbine units currently in service.

According to the Bishkek City Hall, eight additional boilers and three turbine units are on standby. The plant’s main equipment is operating within established technical parameters, allowing it to continue generating electricity and heat in line with current demand and its operating schedule.

The Bishkek thermal power plant is one of Kyrgyzstan’s key electricity and heat generation facilities, helping meet the capital’s energy needs. It produces both electrical and thermal energy, with its operating capacity and the number of units in service determined by current demand, equipment availability and prescribed operating conditions.

Boiler units produce steam for the generation process, while turbine units convert the steam’s energy into mechanical energy to drive electricity generators.

Keeping some equipment in reserve allows additional capacity to be brought into operation when needed, depending on technical conditions and demand. The plant currently has six boilers and four turbine units in operation, while eight boilers and three turbine units remain on standby.