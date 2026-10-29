Uzbekistan, Slovakia seek to expand trade and investment ties

Photo: the Chamber of Commerce and Industry of Uzbekistan

BAKU, Azerbaijan, October 29. Uzbekistan and Slovakia have discussed expanding bilateral trade, establishing joint ventures and pursuing public-private partnership projects at a meeting on Thursday in Tashkent.

According to the Chamber of Commerce and Industry of Uzbekistan, the discussions took place between Davron Vakhabov, chairman of Uzbekistan’s Chamber of Commerce and Industry, and Viktor Boretsky, Slovakia’s ambassador to Uzbekistan.

The parties reviewed opportunities to increase bilateral trade, expand export and import operations and help businesses from both countries enter new markets.

Additionally, they exchanged views on establishing joint ventures involving Uzbek and Slovak companies and implementing public-private partnership projects.

During the meeting, the Slovak side provided information on investment opportunities available to Uzbek entrepreneurs, including conditions for land allocation and incentives offered to businesses. The parties also discussed ways to regulate and strengthen bilateral cooperation in labor migration.

The discussions covered prospects for increasing engagement between the business communities of both countries and creating conditions for companies to develop commercial partnerships and investment projects.

Slovak business representatives are also expected to participate actively in the international forum “New Uzbekistan: Crossroads of Global Markets,” scheduled for November 29-December 5, according to the Chamber of Commerce and Industry of Uzbekistan.

Uzbekistan and Slovakia elevated their relations to a strategic partnership in June 2025, when Uzbek President Shavkat Mirziyoyev and Slovak Prime Minister Robert Fico signed a joint declaration in Tashkent. The two countries have identified trade, investment, energy, agriculture, pharmaceuticals, industrial cooperation and digital technologies as priority areas. In May 2025, they also held the first meeting of their Intergovernmental Commission on Economic Cooperation to coordinate initiatives and expand business ties.