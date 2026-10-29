Another Azerbaijani judoka wins Grand Slam gold in Abu Dhabi

BAKU, Azerbaijan, October 29. Another Azerbaijani judoka, Balabay Aghayev, has won a gold medal at the Grand Slam tournament held in Abu Dhabi, the capital of the United Arab Emirates.

This was reported by the Azerbaijan Judo Federation.

According to the report, Aghayev won the gold medal in the final by defeating Tajikistan’s Loiq Kudbudinov via ippon.

This is the second gold medal won by the Azerbaijani national team at the Grand Slam tournament held in Abu Dhabi. Previously, Konul Aliyeva also emerged as a winner in the competition.