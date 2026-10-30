Russia’s Nordwind Airlines to connect Kazan and Uzbek Fergana from Nov. 25

BAKU, Azerbaijan, October 30. Russia’s Nordwind Airlines will launch direct scheduled flights between Kazan and Fergana, Uzbekistan, on November 25, 2026, expanding its presence in the country.

According to Uzbekistan Airports, the airline will operate one flight per week, on Wednesdays, using Airbus A321 aircraft. The flight will take approximately three hours and 30 minutes.

The launch of the new route follows negotiations between Uzbekistan Airports and Nordwind Airlines, including talks held on the sidelines of the international aviation forum NETWORK 2026 in Moscow on September 16-18. During the discussions, the parties explored opportunities to launch additional flights to regional airports in Uzbekistan and expand existing routes.

Fergana will become the fourth Uzbek city connected to Kazan by Nordwind Airlines. Since the start of the 2026 summer season, the carrier has operated flights from Kazan to Tashkent, Samarkand and Namangan.

The new route will offer passengers from Russia’s Tatarstan region and Uzbekistan’s Fergana Valley a direct travel option, eliminating the need for connecting flights. It is also expected to facilitate family visits, business trips and tourism between the two destinations.

Nordwind Airlines is a Russian carrier operating domestic and international passenger services. The addition of Fergana to its route network further expands air connectivity between Russia and Uzbekistan.